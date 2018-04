April 3 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd:

* BELLATRIX ANNOUNCES ALDER FLATS PLANT PHASE 2 START-UP, UPDATED COMMODITY RISK MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS AND UPDATED 2018 GUIDANCE

* BELLATRIX IS REDUCING EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET TO A RANGE OF $55 TO $60 MILLION FOR 2018

* REDUCING EXPECTED CAPEX BUDGET WHICH REDUCES ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE BY 1,000 TO 1,500 BOE/D FOR 2018