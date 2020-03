March 10 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH THE FDA ON ITS PLANNED PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PULMONARY HYPERTENSION ASSOCIATED WITH PULMONARY FIBROSIS

