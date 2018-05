BRIEF-Bellerophon Reaches Agreement With FDA On Study Design Of Phase 2b Trial Of INOpulse

May 8 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON REACHES AGREEMENT WITH FDA ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 2B TRIAL OF INOPULSE® FOR TREATMENT OF PULMONARY HYPERTENSION ASSOCIATED WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 2B STUDY TO BE A DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, CLINICAL TRIAL IN ABOUT 90 PH-COPD PATIENTS

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS - PRIMARY END POINT OF STUDY WILL BE SIX-MINUTE WALKING DISTANCE, STUDY TO ALSO ASSESS MULTIPLE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS