BRIEF-Bellerophon Reports Positive Top-Line Data From An Ancillary Acute Hemodynamic Study Of Inopulse

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM AN ANCILLARY ACUTE HEMODYNAMIC STUDY OF INOPULSE® FOR TREATMENT OF PULMONARY HYPERTENSION ASSOCIATED WITH PULMONARY FIBROSIS

* BELLEROPHON - RESULTS SHOWED THAT ACUTE TREATMENT WITH INOPULSE PROVIDED STATISTICALLY, CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN HEMODYNAMIC PARAMETERS

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS INC - INO WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO SAFETY CONCERNS ACROSS DOSES

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS INC - FINDINGS ARE CONSISTENT WITH COMPELLING RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF OUR INO-PF CHRONIC STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)