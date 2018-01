Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON-FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 2B STUDY EVALUATING INOPULSE FOR TREATING PULMONARY HYPERTENSION ASSOCIATED WITH INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B STUDY EVALUATING INOPULSE ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE BY END OF 2018