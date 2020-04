BRIEF-Bellerophon Submits Investigational New Drug Application To Study Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy For COVID-19

April 8 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO STUDY INOPULSE® INHALED NITRIC OXIDE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* BELLEROPHON - STUDY, CALLED PULSE-CVD19-001, WILL EVALUATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF INOPULSE IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 WHO REQUIRE SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN.

* BELLEROPHON - PULSE-CVD19-001 PROTOCOL AIMS TO ENROLL UP TO 500 PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 WHO WILL BE TREATED WITH INOPULSE OR STANDARD OF CARE

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS INC - IN PARALLEL, CO HAS APPLIED FOR FEDERAL FUNDING, THROUGH BARDA AND NIH TO SUPPORT PROPOSED IND STUDY.