May 11 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 STUDY FOR INOPULSE® INHALED NITRIC OXIDE THERAPY TO TREAT COVID-19

* BELLEROPHON - FDA ACCEPTED IND APPLICATION, ALLOWING CO TO INITIATE PHASE 3 STUDY OF INOPULSE INO THERAPY IN UP TO 500 PATIENTS INFECTED WITH COVID-19