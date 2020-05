Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND CONCURRENT REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS - PRICING OF OFFERINGS FOR 3,076,923 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $13.00 PER SHARE