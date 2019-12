Dec 16 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* PATRIK GILLI APPOINTED AS BELLEVUE GROUP’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* MICHAEL HUTTER, GROUP'S CFO AD INTERIM SINCE MARCH 2019, WILL ASSUME A NEW KEY POSITION IN WHICH HE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT GROUP