Oct 30 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* CHANGES IN CFO ROLES AT BELLEVUE GROUP

* DANIEL KOLLER, CFO OF BELLEVUE GROUP AND BANK AM BELLEVUE, IS LEAVING COMPANY AT END OF FEBRUARY 2019

* MICHAEL HUTTER, CFO OF BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GROUP CFO AD INTERIM ON MARCH 1, 2019