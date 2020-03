March 3 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG:

* FY REVENUES UP 12% TO CHF 103.9 MN

* CONTINUATION OF SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY DIVIDEND POLICY WITH PROPOSAL OF AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.25 PER SHARE (+13.6%)

* TO PROPOSE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.75 PER SHARE

* ASSET MANAGEMENT’S FY PROFITS AFTER TAXES TO CHF 16.9 MN - NORMALIZED PROFIT OF CHF 27.8 MN

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF CHF 11.4 MN