BRIEF-Bellevue Group FY Group Profit After Tax Seen At CHF 20 Million

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: BELLEVUE GROUP WITH EXPECTED OPERATING PROFIT CLOSE TO CHF 20 MN - VEIT DE MADDALENA PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN WITH TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.85 PER SHARE PLUS A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.25 PER SHARE FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES

* GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 2018 FISCAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO APPROACH CHF 20 MILLION

* EXPECTED FULL-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT OF ABOUT CHF 24.6 MILLION

* VEIT DE MADDALENA WILL BE PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MARCH 19, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)