Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG:

* FY REVENUES OF CHF 98.1 MN NEARLY AT YEAR-AGO LEVEL

* FY OPERATING PROFIT DOWN 16% TO CHF 24.7 MN

* STEADY PAYOUT OF CHF 1.10: DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.85 AND CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.25 PROPOSED

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT DECLINED BY NEARLY 7% TO CHF 20.0 MN