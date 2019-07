July 26 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* INCREASED NET PROFIT 23% TO CHF 14.2 MN - STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT AND EXECUTION ON COURSE

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT UP 32% TO CHF 17.9 MN DUE TO GROWING INCOME AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND FROM SIX GROUP

* H1 GROUP NET PROFIT INCREASED 23% TO CHF 14.2 MN.