July 27 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT INCREASED 17% TO CHF 11.5 MN

* H1 FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME ROSE 11.4% YOY TO CHF 48.1 MN

* H1 15% INCREASE IN GROUP'S OPERATING PROFIT TO CHF 13.5 MN