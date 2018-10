Oct 26 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* NEWLY FORMED GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS

* GROUP IS REPRESENTED BY MARTIN BISANG AND CONTROLS 29.47 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS

* MARTIN BISANG, MANUELA AND JÜRG SCHÄPPI INFORMED BELLEVUE GROUP AG THEY NEWLY FORMED A GROUP