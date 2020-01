BRIEF-Bellevue Group Preliminary Operating Profit At CHF 39 Mln

Jan 28 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* BELLEVUE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY OPERATING PROFIT OF CHF 39 MN AND DECLARES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.75 PER SHARE

* BOARD PROPOSES AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.25 PER SHARE (+13.6%)

* BOARD PROPOSES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.75 PER SHARE FOLLOWING SALE OF SIX SHARES

* PRELIMINARY GROUP NET PROFIT WILL BE ADDITIONALLY IMPACTED BY ONE-OFF RESTRUCTURING COSTS AND IMPAIRMENT LOSSES OF CHF 8 MN IN CONNECTION WITH PLANNED DIVESTMENT OF BANK AM BELLEVUE AND IS THEREFORE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO CHF 11 MN