BRIEF-Bellevue Group Provides Correction Of Net Profit 2019 From CHF 11.4 Mln To CHF 14 Mln

* : CORRECTION OF NET PROFIT 2019 FROM CHF 11.4 MN TO CHF 14.0 MN

* SAYS DETERMINED THAT PERSONNEL EXPENSES WERE OVERSTATED DUE TO INCORRECT ACCOUNTING ACCRUAL IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* ADJUSTMENT HAS NO IMPACT ON CASH FLOWS, DIVIDEND POLICY, EFFECTIVE COMPENSATION OR CONTRIBUTIONS TO COMPANY’S PENSION FUND

* DISCLOSURE OF ADJUSTMENT WILL BE MADE IN HALF-YEAR REPORT 2020

* BELLEVUE - CORRECTION WILL INCREASE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IN 2019 BY CHF 2.6 MN TO CHF 14.0 MN AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY BY CHF 2.6 MN TO CHF 198 MN