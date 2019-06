June 25 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: BELLEVUE GROUP REVIEWS STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR BANK AM BELLEVUE

* IT ALSO HAS DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL INTERESTED PARTIES ABOUT A SALE OF BANK

* TO DATE, NO CONTRACT HAS BEEN CONCLUDED