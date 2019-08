Aug 20 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG:

* SELLS BANK TO KBL EPB - STRATEGIC FOCUS ON ASSET MANAGEMENT AND PRIVATE MARKET ACTIVITIES

* PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR ORGANIC AND INORGANIC BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* TAKEOVER OF STAFF AND CLIENTS WITH ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF CHF 1.7 BN

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED BY Q1 OF 2020