July 12 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* SELLS ITS INTEREST IN SIX – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PURPOSES

* INTEREST WAS VALUED AT CHF 53.4 MN (EXCLUDING DEFERRED TAXES) IN BELLEVUE GROUP’S BALANCE SHEET AS OF DEC 31, 2018

* DEPENDING ON FUTURE EVENTS, SURPLUS CAPITAL MAY ALSO BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS