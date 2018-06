June 28 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* BELLEVUE GROUP’S SUBSIDIARY STARCAPITAL HAS COMPLETED ITS ACQUISITION OF MARS ASSET MANAGEMENT

* ACQUISITION ENCOMPASSING CHF 370 MN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT IS EFFECTIVE RETROACTIVELY TO JANUARY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)