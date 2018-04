April 27 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY: BELLEVUE GROUP’S SUBSIDIARY STARCAPITAL ACQUIRES GERMANY-BASED MARS ASSET MANAGEMENT

* Mars Asset Management GmbH will be wholly integrated into StarCapital AG, which was itself taken over by Bellevue Group in summer 2016, with retroactive effect from January 1, 2018

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)