April 11 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM ANNOUNCES CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED ON U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-501

* FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED

* LIFT OF CLINICAL HOLD FOLLOWS CONSULTATION WITH FDA & AGREEMENT ON AMENDMENTS TO STUDY PROTOCOLS

* BELLICUM WILL BE WORKING WITH U.S. CLINICAL SITES TO RESUME PATIENT RECRUITMENT BASED ON AMENDED PROTOCOLS