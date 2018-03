BRIEF-Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Low Rates Of Cancer Recurrence In Pediatric AML Patients Treated With BPX-501

March 13 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS SHOWING LOW RATES OF CANCER RECURRENCE IN PEDIATRIC AML PATIENTS TREATED WITH BPX-501

* BELLICUM PHARMA - WORKING WITH INVESTIGATORS & U.S. FDA TO DEVELOP PROTOCOL FOR POTENTIAL U.S. REGISTRATION STUDY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

* BELLICUM PHARMA - EXPECTS TO INITIATE POTENTIAL U.S. REGISTRATION STUDY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS BY END OF 2018

* BELLICUM PHARMA - FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID