June 17 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS - ON JUNE 16, GOT APPROVAL FROM NASDAQTO TRANSFER LISTING OF COMMON STOCK FROM NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS - TRANSFER WILL BE EFFECTIVE AT OPENING OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 18 Source text: bit.ly/2YN6yGv Further company coverage: