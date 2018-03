March 13 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ‍REMAINS ON TRACK TO FILE EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS FOR BPX-501 AND RIMIDUCID IN 2019​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.66‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S