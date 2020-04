April 17 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS - DUE TO COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC, M.D. ANDERSON HAS INFORMED CO OF ITS DECISION TO TEMPORARILY HALT RESEARCH ACTIVITY

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DOES NOT BELIEVE M.D. ANDERSON'S HALT IN ACTIVITIES WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON COMPANY'S PROGRAMS