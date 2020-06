June 15 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM RECEIVES FDA IND CLEARANCE TO INITIATE A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR BPX-603, A DUAL-SWITCH GOCAR-T® FOR HER2+ SOLID TUMORS

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 TRIAL WITH BPX-603 TARGETING SOLID TUMORS THAT EXPRESS HER2 LATER IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: