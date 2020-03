March 12 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY REVENUE $5.1 MILLION VERSUS $312,000

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $5.82

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MANAGEMENT EXPECTS CASH UTILIZATION OF $55 TO $65 MILLION IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: