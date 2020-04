April 6 (Reuters) - BELLUS Health Inc:

* BELLUS HEALTH ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DOSING IN PHASE 2 RELIEF TRIAL WITH BLU-5937 FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY CHRONIC COUGH

* BELLUS HEALTH INC - TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 2 RELIEF TRIAL WITH BLU-5937 ON TRACK FOR MID-YEAR 2020

* BELLUS HEALTH INC - DECIDED TO CLOSE TRIAL EARLY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON RELIEF CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: