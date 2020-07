BRIEF-Bellus Health Announces Topline Results From Phase 2 Relief Trial Of Blu-5937 For Treatment Of Refractory Chronic Cough

July 6 (Reuters) - BELLUS Health Inc:

* BELLUS HEALTH ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE 2 RELIEF TRIAL OF BLU-5937 FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY CHRONIC COUGH

* BELLUS HEALTH INC - PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PLACEBO-ADJUSTED REDUCTION IN AWAKE COUGH FREQUENCY DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* BELLUS HEALTH INC - BLU-5937 WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH LOW IMPACT ON TASTE PERCEPTION; SAFETY PROFILE COMPARABLE TO PLACEBO

* BELLUS HEALTH INC - PATIENT ENRICHMENT STRATEGY WITH HIGHER COUGH COUNT PATIENTS TO BE PURSUED IN ADAPTIVE PHASE 2B TRIAL EXPECTED TO START IN Q4 2020

* BELLUS HEALTH- CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL REDUCTIONS IN PLACEBO ADJUSTED AWAKE COUGH FREQUENCY ACHIEVED IN PRE-SPECIFIED ANALYSIS OF HIGH COUGH COUNT PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: