March 23 (Reuters) - BELLUS Health Inc:

* BELLUS HEALTH INC - BELLUS TO OWN 100% OF BLU-5937 AND RELATED P2X3 ANTAGONISTS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY WITH NO FUTURE PAYMENTS DUE

* BELLUS HEALTH INC - 4.77 MILLION BELLUS HEALTH COMMON SHARES TO BE ISSUED IN CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL