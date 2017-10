Aug 14 (Reuters) - BELLWAY PLC:

* SAYS THAT TED AYRES, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, IS TAKING A LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM COMPANY IN ORDER TO UNDERGO TREATMENT FOR A MEDICAL CONDITION

* DURING THIS PERIOD OF ABSENCE JOHN WATSON WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* SAYS THAT JASON HONEYMAN WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ON SEPT. 1