BRIEF-Bellway Says ‍HY Housing Revenue Expected To Rise By In Excess Of 14%

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc:

* ‍HY HOUSING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO RISE BY IN EXCESS OF 14% TO AROUND £1.3 BILLION

* HY ‍AVERAGE SELLING PRICE HAS RISEN BY ALMOST 7.8% TO A RECORD £276,000​

* ‍HY FURTHER VOLUME GROWTH, WITH 6.3% RISE IN NUMBER OF HOUSING COMPLETIONS TO 4,741​

* “‍MARKET CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO BE FAVOURABLE AND CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR NEW HOMES REMAINS STRONG”​

* ‍GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO REPLICATE RATE OF VOLUME GROWTH ACHIEVED IN FIRST HALF​

* ‍COMPLETE SALE OF AROUND AN ADDITIONAL 600 HOMES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 JULY 2018​