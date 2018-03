BRIEF-Bellway says HY profit climbs 16.5 pct‍​

March 20 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 16.6 PERCENT TO 288.7 MILLION STG

* ‍FORWARD ORDER BOOK AT 11 MARCH WAS 7.7% AHEAD AT £1,524.9 MILLION (12 MARCH 2017 - £1,415.4 MILLION) AND COMPRISES 5,485 HOMES​

* HY REVENUE ‍1,324.4​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,148.5 MILLION POUNDS

* HY ‍INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT, WHICH ROSE BY 16.5% TO £294.2 MILLION (2017 - £252.6 MILLION).​

* ‍FOR FY, BOARD EXPECTS VOLUME WILL GROW BY AROUND 600 HOMES, THEREBY ENABLING GROUP’S HOUSING OUTPUT TO EXCEED 10,000 NEW HOMES PER ANNUM​

* HY ‍VOLUME GROWTH OF 6.3% TO 4,741 HOMES​

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE (‘EPS’) ROSE BY 16.9% TO 191.6P (2017 - 163.9P).​

* ‍A STRONG TRADING PERFORMANCE RESULTED IN OPERATING MARGIN RISING FURTHER TO 22.2% (2017 - 22.0%).​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND HAS INCREASED BY 28.0% TO 48.0P PER SHARE (2017 - 37.5P).​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR, BOARD EXPECTS THAT VOLUME WILL GROW BY AROUND 600 HOMES, THEREBY ENABLING GROUP’S HOUSING OUTPUT TO EXCEED 10,000 NEW HOMES PER ANNUM FOR FIRST TIME IN ITS HISTORY.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)