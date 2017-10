Oct 24 (Reuters) - BELLWAY PLC:

* ‍MIKE TOMS, NON-EXEC DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD COMMITTEE ON EXEC DIRECTORS’ REMUNERATION WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF AGM​

* ‍JILL CASEBERRY, NON-EXEC DIRECTOR, WILL TAKE OVER AS CHAIR OF BOARD COMMITTEE ON EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION AFTER TOMS' RETIREMENT