May 8 (Reuters) - Belmond Ltd:

* BELMOND LTD. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.18 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $89.7 MILLION

* Q2 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 0 PERCENT TO 4 PERCENT

* FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% - 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: