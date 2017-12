Dec 21 (Reuters) - BELTONE FINANCIAL HOLDING:

* MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS SELL UPTO 11.2 PERCENT STAKE IN CO TO A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INVESTORS FROM US, GCC, EGYPT‍​

* SAYS COMPANY SHALL HAVE 22.7 PERCENT SHARES PRESENTED TO FREE FLOAT Source: (bit.ly/2kStvUR) Further company coverage: )