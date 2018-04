April 6 (Reuters) - Beluga Group PAO:

* FY 2017 NET REVENUE OF RUB 37.3 BILLION VERSUS RUB 35.90 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 NET PROFIT OF RUB 588 MILLION VERSUS RUB 237 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 EBITDA OF RUB 3.63 BLN, UP 13% VS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2H3XGpu, bit.ly/2q9slId

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)