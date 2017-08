Aug 2 (Reuters) - BELUGA GROUP PAO:

* H1 SALES UP BY 8% AND AMOUNTED TO 5,171 THOUSAND DECILITERS COMPARING TO 4,772 THOUSAND DECILITERS REPORTED IN H1 2016

* H1 DISTRIBUTION OF IMPORT BRANDS BOOSTED BY 34% FROM 260 THOUSAND DECILITERS TO 374 THOUSAND DECILITERS

* H1 EXPORT OF THE GROUP HAS GROWN BY 35% AND REACHED 172 THOUSAND DECILITERS Source text: bit.ly/2w5XrBD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)