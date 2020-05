May 21 (Reuters) - Belvoir Group PLC:

* BELVOIR GROUP PLC - TRADING DURING Q1 TO END OF MARCH WAS STRONG AND IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* BELVOIR GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS BEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE TO GENERATE CASH FROM OPERATIONS WITH NET DEBT AT 20 MAY 2020 STANDING AT £6.9M