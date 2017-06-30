FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Bemis Co reports actions to reduce cost structure
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Bemis Co reports actions to reduce cost structure

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc:

* Bemis Company announces actions to reduce cost structure

* Bemis Company Inc - annual savings run rate targeted at $55 to $60 million

* Bemis Company Inc - cost to implement actions estimated between $100 to $120 million

* Bemis Company Inc - activities will result in a reduction of approximately 300 positions, or 5 percent of global administrative workforce

* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from the changes will be approximately $20 million over next three years

* Bemis Company - has definitive plans to close 2 manufacturing facilities, work performed at these facilities will be transferred to other bemis locations

* Bemis Company Inc - will initiate closing of one of the facilities in 2017 and other in 2018

* Bemis Company Inc- company will initiate closing of one of the facilities in 2017 and other in 2018

* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from changes will be approximately $20 million over next three years

* Bemis Company Inc - benefits from two manufacturing plant closures will be approximately $10 million when fully implemented

* Bemis Company Inc - restructuring and cost savings plan initiated to improve profitability by reducing manufacturing and administrative cost structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.