BRIEF-Bemis Company Qtrly EPS $0.52

April 26 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc:

* BEMIS COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND MAINTAINS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 BETWEEN $150 AND $160 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT MAINTAINED FULL YEAR 2018 CASH FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $420 TO $450 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S