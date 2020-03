March 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark Electronics Inc:

* BENCHMARK ANNOUNCES UPDATED FIRST QUARTER 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO COVID-19

* BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS - WILL NOT ACHIEVE Q1 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IT PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED ON FEB 6, 2020 DUE TO IMPACT FROM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS - UPDATED OUTLOOK RESULTS PRIMARILY FROM IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF CO’S PLANT IN CHINA DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: