* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC - ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF TROND WILLIKSEN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC - ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF TROND WILLIKSEN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC - PETER GEORGE WILL REVERT TO HIS FORMER POSITION AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN.