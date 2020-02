BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Q1 Adj. Revenue From Continuing Operations 25.0 Million Stg Versus 29.6 Million Stg

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark Holdings PLC:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 25.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 29.6 MILLION STG

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 0.9 MILLION STG

* QTRLY STATUTORY LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 5.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 5.9 MILLION STG

* Q1 RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY CONTINUING MARKET WEAKNESS IN ADVANCED NUTRITION

* ACCELERATING RESTRUCTURING AND COST SAVINGS PLAN TO OFFSET CONTINUING IMPACT FROM ADVERSE SHRIMP MARKETS

* OVERALL EXPECTS TO DELIVER ON EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR

* MONITORING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON ITS BUSINESS

* TO DATE, CORONAVIRUS HAS LED TO A SUSPENSION OF SHRIMP IMPORTS TO CHINA

REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PLANNED DISPOSALS IN 2020