April 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark Holdings PLC:

* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - TO DATE, IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS COVID-19 IMPACT IN CURRENT FY ENDING 30 SEPT 2020 BUT EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS

* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC SAYS IN ANIMAL HEALTH, COMPANY HAS BUILT STOCKS TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS AND TRADING IS ON TRACK