Feb 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark Holdings PLC:

* HAS CONDITIONALLY RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF £6.6 MILLION THROUGH OPEN OFFER ANNOUNCED ON 30 JANUARY 2020

* HAS CONDITIONALLY RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF £43.0 MILLION BY WAY OF PLACING (ANNOUNCED ON 30 JANUARY 2020) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: