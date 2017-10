Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd

* ‍On a cash earnings basis FY net interest income increased $47.7m to $1,232.0m​

* Fy net profit after tax attributable to owners of company up 3.4% to $429.6 million

* ‍Final dividend 34.0 cents per share​